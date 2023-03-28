CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are working to identify a man killed in an interstate crash who may have had ties to the Indianapolis area.

The crash happened overnight Monday on I-65 South near the Henryville/Charlestown exit.

According to a preliminary investigation, it appears two crashes occurred. The first happened shortly after midnight when a tire blew on a Ford Fusion driven by a Frankfort, Kentucky woman. The driver kept going, well below the speed limit, with hazard lights on. Crash reconstructionists say the Kentucky driver was then hit by behind by someone in a Honda Civic. The Honda then entered the median and came to a stop with part of the car in the left lane of southbound I-65.

State police say the Honda driver got out and was standing by the car when he was hit by someone in a Cadillac Escalade. The Honda driver died from his injuries at the scene, according to ISP.

Police are working to determine his identity. Based on items in the vehicle, they believe he was a 26-year-old Hispanic male with ties to the Indianapolis area.

Anyone with information on his possible identity can call Trooper Tate Rohlfing at 812-246-5424.

The two other drivers both had multiple passengers in their vehicles. Some of them suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.