INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police says a traffic jam on the north side happened after a sleeping semi driver overturned into a ditch on westbound I-465.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on I-465 between Ditch Road and Township Line Road. INDOT said two lanes were blocked and to expect a four-hour closure.

The road was opened up around 7 a.m., but traffic had already grown to be backed up for several miles.

In fact, a FOX59 photojournalist was unable to get to the scene because the traffic made it too dangerous for him to stop.

The semi was carrying non-flammable gas.

State police did confirm the driver was asleep but did not indicate whether they were injured in the crash.