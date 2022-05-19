MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men suspected of dealing heroin after a large amount of drugs was found at a home.

Police say they began investigating 28-year-old Bloomington man Kyle Whitaker after receiving a tip he was involved in dealing heroin in and around Lawrence County.

Investigators in Monroe County obtained a search warrant for Whitaker’s residence on Elwren Road and found 10 people in the home at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Whitaker was searched, and ISP personnel and Bloomington Police narcotics detectives found approximately four grams of heroin, eight grams of methamphetamine, and six grams of marijuana. He also had several items associated with the dealing of drugs, as well as syringes and a loaded 9mm handgun, according to police.

ISP says another man was detained at the home, 27-year-old Carmel resident Jacob Smith. They say he was found to be in possession of 110 grams of heroin, 119 grams of methamphetamine, items associated with dealing drugs, and a 9mm handgun.

Whitaker and Smith were arrested. Whitaker was taken to the Lawrence County Jail on a count of conspiracy to deal heroin between 1 and 5 grams with a firearm. Smith was booked at the Monroe County Jail for dealing heroin over 10 grams and dealing methamphetamine over 28 grams.

Police say both Whitaker and Smith are expected to face other charges as well. The other eight people found at the home were not arrested, but police believe more arrests will be made.

Indiana State Police ACES Sergeant Greg Day praised the teamwork and swift investigation. “Once again, the seamless working relationship between ISP, Bloomington PD, and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office has proved successful. There is no doubt, the amount of heroin seized during this investigation has saved lives.”

Anyone with information of illegal drug activity is requested and encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.