PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Labor Day is one of the busiest travel times of the year and ISP wants to ensure the safety of everyone who will be on the road this weekend.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police will be participating in two federally funded programs that will allow for extra patrols over the busy holiday period, Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) and DUIEP (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project).

Indiana State Troopers will be primarily focusing their efforts on seat belt infractions and aggressive, distracted and impaired drivers.

Hoosiers are being asked to do their part to ensure the safety of Indiana’s roads by:

Avoiding distracted driving

Avoiding tailgating

Avoid impaired driving

Using turn indicators

Obeying speed limits

Making sure everyone is buckled

If you happen to observe a driver that you think might be impaired, call 911 and describe the vehicle, its location and direction of travel, and its license plate, if possible.