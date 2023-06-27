JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The EF-2 tornado on Sunday in Johnson County marked the second tornado in less than three months for the area, once again thrusting county agencies into search and rescue efforts.

An EF-3 blew through Whiteland on the last night of March, completely flattening homes and traumatizing a local community. The two Johnson County tornadoes hit just 56 days apart and less than 10 miles from each other.

”This is something you don’t see in a lifetime, and we’re witnessing two of them in three months,” said Eric Funkhouser, the fire chief for Bargersville and Whiteland.

As fire chief for both areas hit, Funkhouser has had a unique and chaotic last few months.

”It’s been a tough, tough couple months in Johnson County,” Funkhouser said.

But, first responders have learned a lot. Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt said what they learned was directly applied to their response Sunday.

”Improving our communications and getting the proper resources in place, we got better at that the second time around,” Pruitt said. “It got up and running much quicker.”

Pruitt said firefighters were leaving the Bargersville firehouse before the tornado was even finished. Crews saw the tornado passing over State Road 135 as they were responding to the first reports of damage.

”Many of our first responders here, this was their very first tornado they had seen in their life,” Pruitt said. “So, at first they’re like just mesmerized by this beast moving its way across the county but then you had to switch into that mode of search and rescue.”

This search and rescue did look different from Whiteland. The EF-3 tornado there hit at night, and Sunday’s tornado came in the afternoon. Still, the outcome was the same — no deaths were reported in either storm.

”You’re not expecting it,” Funkhouser said. “You see the destruction, you see the tornado on the ground.”

He also pointed out how long these tornados stayed on the ground, each for miles carving through neighborhoods.

”Through heavily populated areas, for us to not have serious injuries or deaths, it’s unbelievable, it’s amazing,” Funkhouser said.

Funkhouser and Pruitt both commended all the agencies that jumped in at both tornados to assist. First responders from inside and outside of Johnson County have come in to help.

With the tornadoes hitting areas so close to one another, many first responders in the county spent time at both scenes.

”It’s tough, you don’t want to see this type of destruction in your hometown,” Funkhouser said. “You never want to see anybody go through this.”

Funkhouser said he knows it takes a toll on his firefighters.

”It starts to wear you down when you continuously see this and the amount of destruction that’s going on in this county,” he said.

But, Funkhouser said this is what they train and prepare for, dealing with difficult scenes and continuing to be there for their community.

The volunteers and the tough people of Johnson County come through as a bright spot.

”If you go around the neighborhoods right now there are volunteers everywhere helping out,” Funkhouser said.

Some of the people in Whiteland are already rebuilding, as well. We introduced you to Bryan Keeley and his young family days after their Pearl Street house was destroyed by the EF-3 tornado in Whiteland.

Now, Bryan and his wife, Shelby, said they should be able to move into their new home on Pearl St. in about a month. Today, it already looks so much better than it did just more than two months ago.