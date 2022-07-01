An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish.

Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States.

While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle City is getting a piece of the congratulatory pie.

Diavola (1134 E. 54th St.) in Broad Ripple clocks in at No. 47 on the list, the only pizzeria in Indiana to make the list.

The restaurant specializes in wood fired pizza and has been in the Broad Ripple area since 2015.

Several Chicago pizzerias also made the list. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria was the highest rated. It came in at No. 6.

You can check out the full list here.