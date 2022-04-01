INDIANAPOLIS — An Irvington neighborhood is tired of seeing their streets lined with couches, dressers, and even a toilet. They say the city hasn’t done heavy trash pickup in months.

“Its a shame to see trash sitting out months at a time,” said Matthew Gray who lives on North Whittier Place, “There’s been couches out here for over two months now and cabinets.”

Indy is split up into 11 different waste management districts. Those sections are serviced by three different haulers who are Indy’s Department of Public Works (DPW), Republic, and Waste Management. Gray’s neighborhood is overseen by DPW.

“Each time they promised it will be picked up the following month, and this isn’t the first time I’ve gotten the runaround,” detailed Gray. “This happened back in December when I was trying to throw away some other stuff too.”

The city suspended heavy trash pickup in early February due to weather, but that doesn’t explain why it wasn’t done on scheduled pickup days toward the end of that month.

DPW says this most recent suspended pickup in March is due to staffing issues. For months they have been dealing with a worker shortage. They desperately need people to apply to work at DPW, and that goes double for any applicants with a commercial drivers license. If you are interested in working for them, you can apply here.

“As we do have less folks to cover routes, heavy trash is often the first thing that has to be suspended just simply because not everyone has a heavy trash item,” detailed Ben Easley, spokesperson for DPW. “When it comes down to the decision of, ‘We only have this many people, this many routes to cover today,’ it is let’s make sure we get the standard route covered. We have had several job fairs in the past. One was completely virtual over the pandemic.”

In some cases, if heavy trash pickup is suspended for a month, then DPW will offer double pickup the following month. In that instance, neighbors can put out double the number of heavy trash items that are typically allowed.

Each neighborhood and waste hauler is different when it comes to heavy trash pickup times and rules. If you are curious what the rules are for your neighborhood, you can find out on DPW’s website. Just click here, and put in your address. The search function will work even if DPW is not your hauler. It will tell you which company services your area, and what those rules are.

For this month, it appears neighbors may have to leave their items out until their designated pick up day in April. When asked, DPW was unsure if there will be a makeup time in the coming weeks. Some neighbors may choose to bring their items back inside.

“For a lot of them they may not be able to do it themselves. They have to find friends,” said Gray. “I just helped one of my neighbors. They had a full couch, and their dad actually pulled it out on Sunday. They needed additional help, so I helped them put it back in their house yesterday.”