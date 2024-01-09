Frankfort, Ind. — It’s been 30 years since the lights, cameras and a lot of basketball action moved into an Indiana gymnasium.

The movie ‘Blue Chips’ was filmed over four days in Frankfort, Indiana and the 1994 flick starred Nick Nolte and some of the top ball players of the time. Thousands of Hoosiers lucky enough to get seats ended up adding “movie extra” to their resumes.

This weekend’s regularly scheduled game between the Frankfort Hot Dogs and Rossville Hornets has been turned into a special throwback game, complete with Western University Dolphins jerseys for the Hot Dogs varsity team, Team Indiana jerseys for the Hornets, memorabilia, special guests and even Blue Chips Ice Cream is coming back.

Anthony Hall, who played Tony, the points shaver, is returning to Everett Case Arena on Saturday. His good friend and fellow athlete-turned-actor, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, unfortunately, can’t make it, but his “sole” will be there, you could say.

In a video shown to the team a few days ago, Hall told the players to go to their locker room for something special.

Each player had two pairs of shoes from Shaq, including the ‘Above the Rim Pump Vertical’ shoes from the 1990s that the star player has brought back with Reebok.

FOX59 Morning Anchor, Lindy Thackston is a former Hot Dog and was able to be one of those in the crowd when she was 14 years old.

She returned to Case Arena to get a preview of other ways ‘Blue Chips’ is getting a “Take Two” three decades later.

The anniversary game is being held on Jan. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Case Arena in Frankfort. Tickets can be purchased online and range from $6 to $10.