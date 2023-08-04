INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with IU Health Plans announced Friday that a data security breach has occurred with its vendor, TMG Health, that released specific information regarding plan members.

IU Health Plans was notified of a security incident by its claims processing vendor TMG Health, Inc. on June 22 involving TMG’s use of MOVEit Transfer, a third-party service, according to a news release from IU Health Plans. Officials said that MOVEit Transfer recently reported a security vulnerability.

Officials with TMG confirmed that downloads had been made by an “unauthorized party” between May 30 and June 2. The downloads included data from IU Health Plans including member names, member identification numbers, effective dates of plans, along with banking account and routing numbers in “limited circumstances.”

The release said that IU Health Plans began notifying impacted members on Friday. All of the individuals who have been impacted are being provided free credit monitoring. The release also said that TMG deployed “the requisite security measures to ensure its systems are updated to block these activities from occurring in the future.”

“IU Health Plans wants to ensure the security of its members information and is working closely with TMG,” the release said.

If individuals have questions, they are asked to call 1-888-727-2311 or visit the TMG website.