(WEHT)- An Indiana University School of Medicine-led program is helping to provide housing for pregnant women who are housing insecure or homeless.

This program is a novel approach to improve birth outcomes in Indianapolis via the provision of housing, social support and advocacy. Housing insecurity, eviction and poor housing quality can all increase the risk of a poor birth outcome for both the mother and baby.

The program includes two components, the first is called the Healthy Beginnings at Home (HBAH) Intervention, which provides housing navigation services, 24 months of rental assistance and case management services. The second is called the Health Justice Intervention, which aims to prevent evictions of low-income pregnant women by working with members of the judiciary.

Participants in HBAH must be in their first or second trimester, over the age of 18, experiencing housing insecurity and CareSource Medicaid members. The women receive full rental assistance for 15 months, then tapered rental assistance for another 9 months. Six women are enrolled in the program so far, with a goal of 100 women being helped over five years. Housing navigation is provided by RDOOR Housing Corporation and the rental assistance portion of the program is currently being supported by the Indiana Department of Health, CareSource Foundation and Birge & Held Asset Management.

“Our partnerships with CareSource, RDOOR and Birge & Held Asset Management all contribute to helping a pregnant woman identify housing options within the right price range, with them moving into their property between 2-5 weeks after enrollment.” Said Jack Turman, PhD, professor of pediatrics at IU School of Medicine and principal investigator of the project. “We all love that each woman gets to be part of the process of identifying where she wants to live.”

The HBAH Intervention is complimented by a Health Justice Intervention coordinated by Adam Mueller, JD, the executive director of the Indiana Justice Project. Mueller’s team is engaging the community with Know Your Rights workshops and is providing strategic litigation and legal analysis to advocate for pregnant women experiencing housing insecurity.

The program is funded by a five-year, $2.4 million grant called Housing Equity for Infant Health from the Health Resources and Services Administration.