BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University student is in serious condition at a Bloomington hospital after being struck by a driver while riding a scooter on campus, IU officials confirm.

Mary Keck, IU’s Public Safety Communications Manager, confirmed Thursday that IU Police Department officers were called around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and 10th Street for a vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, Keck said IUPD officers reported that an IU student traveling on a scooter was heading west on 10th Street when the driver of a vehicle struck them.

The student, IUPD said, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

IU Public Safety did not immediately provide further information, citing the IUPD investigation as ongoing. No identifying information was provided for the student victim or the driver.

The Indiana Daily Student, IU’s student-run newspaper, was the first to report the incident. The IDS reports that, as of 3:10 p.m., IUPD officers on scene declined to comment.