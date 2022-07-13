BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University announced Wednesday that it is switching to cashless payments for all ticketing, concessions and merchandise purchases at athletic venues and shops.

The change is effective immediately at all IU athletic venues, including Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Memorial Stadium, Armstrong Stadium, Wilkinson Hall, Bart Kaufman Field and Andy Mohr Field. Ticket windows, concessions areas and merchandise stores/stands are all affected.

IU said it accepts all major credit cards. Apple Pay and Google Pay will also be accepted on gamedays at concessions locations and the IU Team Store for gameday apparel sales.

The university explained that it hopes the move improves the pre-game and gameday experience by reducing the amount of time fans wait in lines. This will also enable concessions areas to increase the number of point-of-sale locations, added IU.