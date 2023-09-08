BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jill Lees is no longer the police chief at the Indiana University Bloomington campus.

Lees has been the IUPD-Bloomington police chief for the past four years and spent 23 years at the Plainfield Police Department before moving into her IU role.

Indiana University has not commented on why Lees is no longer in charge. The department’s website lists Brad Seifers as the interim division chief at Bloomington.

FOX59 has learned that IU’s Board of Trustees and two IU police officers were recently hit with a federal lawsuit. According to court records, a graduate student accused the officers of violating his due process, false arrest and unreasonable search and seizure. The student claims the incident all started over a $3 parking fee.

Indiana University has not responded to comments about Lees’ departure or if it is connected to the lawsuit.

Court documents do show that IU’s attorney told a judge that the university is in talks to settle the lawsuit with the student.

An attorney representing the graduate student said they did not wish to comment on the lawsuit.