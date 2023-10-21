BLOOMINGTON — A janitor has been fired from working at Indiana University after reportedly getting a coworker drunk then sexually assaulting them.

According to the Indiana University Police Department – Bloomington, on Oct. 17 IUPD received a report of sexual assault.

The report stated the following:

“The victim, a third-party contracted janitorial services worker, reported that their supervisor at the contracted company forced them to drink alcohol while on the job and then fondled them during the evening work shift on October 7, 2023. At a second job site during the same shift, the suspect followed the victim into a restroom and sexually assaulted them. Neither the victim or suspect are employees at Indiana University.”

The alleged incidents happened in a residence dining hall and the Indiana Memorial Union.

The janitor has been terminated and is no longer permitted to provide any services to or at IU.

Anyone with information on this crime on other crimes is asked by IUPD to call at 812-855-4111.