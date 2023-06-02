INDIANAPOLIS — All IN Music and Arts Festival in Indianapolis has announced Tenacious D duo featuring Jack Black and Kyle Gass will headline the September event along with additional artists added to the 2023 lineup.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass make up the “Greatest Band in the World”: Tenacious D.

The Grammy award-winning band is known for hilarious and hard-rocking live performances that blend comedy, top-notch musicianship, vocal harmonies and amazing songs.

In 2021 and 2022 the duo released a series of cover songs putting their own spin on The Beatles, The Who and others. Tenacious D continues to sell out massive shows across the world which should come as no surprise for the Greatest Band That Ever Played on Planet Earth.

We are creating a new experience, a true music festival that celebrates artistry and musicianship

in an optimal environment for both performers and fans with a level of comfort for all that is rarely seen at live events. Our goal is to create unparalleled connection, discovery and celebration with a world-class cultural event in the Midwest, Paul Beck, ALL IN co-founder

The 2023 lineup includes Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB, Tenacious D (featuring Jack Black and Kyle Gass), Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Umphrey’s McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham, Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Cory Wong, Andy Frascoand The U.N., The Main Squeeze, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Neighbor, Eggy, Karina Rykman, Quinn Sullivan and Hyryder.

All IN Music Festival 2022 (Credit: ALL IN)

Tickets and Event Information

This year All IN is truly unique and boutique with a very limited capacity for more than 7,200 festivalgoers. It will take place September, 9 and 10. Headline performances will take place inside the air-conditioned Indiana Farmers Coliseum which eliminates the chance for rain disruption.

General admission tickets are on sale now on the All IN Festival website. Prices are set to increase Tuesday, June 6.

If you’d like more information about ticketing, VIP offerings and general information you can also find that on the ALL IN Festival website.