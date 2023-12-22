INDIANAPOLIS — A new fundraising campaign recently started in honor of Jessica Stoebick, a nurse who was recently killed, continuing her efforts for children sexual assault victims.

Two of Stoebick’s colleagues from the Riley Hospital for Children, Tara Holloran, a pediatric physician and associate professor of clinical pediatrics at the Riley Hospital for Children, and Brenna Joyce, a nurse at the hospital, recently began “Jessica’s Closet,” giving members of the community a chance to raise funds to provide items for children who came to the hospital for sexual assault, including clothes, toys, snacks and other items.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, more than $7,000 has been raised by more than 100 supporters toward the organization’s $25,000 goal. FOX59 Anchor Angela Ganote spoke with Holloran and Joyce about “Jessica’s Closet” during Friday’s morning show.

According to previous reports, Stoebick, a Plainfield resident, was killed in a “murder-suicide” on Monday by 41-year-old Ryan Gibbs, Stoebick’s “estranged ex-husband.” Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

“(Stoebick) was the passionate advocate every child deserves,” Jessica’s Closet’s website states. “Tragically, Jessica was stolen from the world, her family, and her patients far too soon, as the victim of domestic violence.”

The website said that when Stoebick started at the Riley Hospital for Children, she found that when children were brought for medical attention after a sexual assault, their clothing would be collected for forensic evidence. At the time, the hospital would not have much to replace the clothes with, other than “bland, uncomfortable, institutional-appearing replacement.”

“Jessica believed we could do better. For children who have been victimized, the least we can do is give them a cozy, soft robe to wrap around them, while they go through their medical exam,” the website read. “We can give them quality clothing they won’t be embarrassed to put on to replace their own. We can give them comfort food & snacks. When they so often won’t be going back to their homes because that’s where they were abused, we can give them toys to snuggle & play with after discharge into foster care. We can give them journals, to help them process what they are experiencing. We could do so much more… and Jessica made that happen.”

Through donations to Jessica’s Closet, organizers hope to show that the community supports this work for victims of child abuse and sexual assault. The funds raised through donations will be used to stock items to meet the needs of children victims, from infants through teenage years.

“May Jessica and her memory continue to look out for her beloved patients,” the website said.