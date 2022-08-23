INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, is attempting to beat a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game.

Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, will have to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. The California native is a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest held every year on July 4.

FOX59’s own meteorologist Brian Wilkes spoke with Chestnut on Tuesday ahead of the eating competition. You can watch this interview below.