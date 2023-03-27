Singer-songwriter John Mayer performs at Bridgestone Arena on March 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter and guitar extraordinaire John Mayer announced a new leg to his solo acoustic tour that includes a stop in Indianapolis.

Mayer will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 17.

The tour features solo performances by Mayer that lean heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar. Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open.

Presale tickets are available Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Johnmayer.com, while tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.