GREENWOOD, Ind. — Storm cleanup and recovery efforts are entering the third full day in Johnson County.

The rumble of chainsaws carries across the Golden Grove neighborhood in Greenwood.

“The lights went off, and we held hands and prayed, and it was just a loud boom, boom and in like five seconds it was is over,” said Greenwood resident, Paul Salamh.

Salamh has been working from sunup to sundown after an EF-2 tornado hit his neighborhood. After the storm, he thought just one tree had fallen in his backyard.

“You can see things you couldn’t see before. The sun was just shining everywhere, and it was just so bizarre and so quiet,” Salamh said.

But it was dozens of trees that had fallen on his property and he isn’t alone.

“I mean, there’s been estimates of $70,000 to $100,000 just to cut up and clear trees,” Salamh said.

Residents tell us many insurance companies aren’t covering the cost to remove fallen trees so Johnson County officials are stepping in where they can.

“If they will take woody debris roadside, not on the road, but the edge of the road, then we will come around and pick it up,” said Johnson County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Sichting.

Johnson County Emergency Management has also placed two large dumpsters for anything other than woody debris in Kensington Grove and Waters Edge.

“We are going to have volunteers come in and separate the woody debris from others, and the other one goes in the dumpsters,” Sichting said.

For those who are still struggling to pick up the pieces, there is also help.

“We are having groups of volunteers go out and help some of these homeowners that can’t do it,” Sichting said.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security wants anyone with tornado damage in Indiana to report it to 211. Residents may register online and then follow the Damage Reporting tab at the top of the webpage to request assistance.

If you have any questions, you can also call Johnson County EMA.