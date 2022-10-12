FRANKLIN, Ind. — One person is dead after a dump truck crashed and caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of the 3100 block of S. Mauxferry Road at 2:44 p.m. to find the dump truck in a ditch fully engulfed in flames.

The dump truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, authorities said.

The Johnson County coroner was called to the scene but no identification of the deceased has been reported at this time.

The sheriff’s department said Mauxferry Road between County Road 300 South and Country Road 350 South will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as investigators collect evidence.