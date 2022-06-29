INDIANAPOLIS — A U.S. district judge has denied The Bail Project’s request for a preliminary injunction for a law that goes into effect on July 1. House Enrolled Act 1300 requires charitable bail organizations, like The Bail Project, to follow certain rules.

The judge’s denial of the request means the law will go into effect on July 1. The judge noted the reason for the denial is “because The Bail Project has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits justifying a preliminary injunction.”

In May, The Bail Project and its attorneys with the ACLU Indiana filed a lawsuit against the state over whether the newly enacted law is constitutional and targets The Bail Project. The lawsuit argued HEA1300 violates The Bail Project’s First Amendment rights.

HEA1300 puts restrictions on charitable bail organizations by restricting who it can pay bail for. Under the new law, which goes into effect on July 1, charitable organizations can only pay bail for an indigent person who is not charged with a crime of violence or a person charged with a felony who does not have a prior conviction for a crime of violence. They are not able to bail out more than three people in a 180-day period without a license.

