MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – When Kegan Kline learns his sentence for 25 counts related to child exploitation, cameras won’t be in the courtroom to capture what happens.

A judge has denied a request from multiple media outlets to cover the May 18 sentencing hearing.

For years, cameras have not been allowed in Indiana courtrooms. However, that changed on May 1 when a new policy went into effect. Cameras can be in court at a judge’s discretion.

In denying the request for cameras at Kline’s sentencing hearing, Miami Circuit Court Judge Timothy Spahr wrote that the nature of Kline’s case makes it “less than ideal” as the court’s first shot at putting cameras in the courtroom.

From Spahr’s order denying the media request:

Given the nature of the offenses involved, there is the possibility that references will be made during said hearing to sexually explicit materials and/or sexually explicit conduct. Thus, the Court considers this to be a less-than-ideal set of circumstances for the breaking of new ground in Miami County in the realm of the recording and broadcasting of court proceedings by members of the news media.

Reporters can still attend the sentencing hearing, Spahr said, and will be allowed to use computers and other electronic devices to take notes and send “text-based social media posts” as long as it “does not interfere with court proceedings.”

In March, Kline pleaded guilty to 25 counts related to possession of child pornography, child solicitation, child exploitation, synthetic identity deception and obstruction of justice. He used a social media profile called “anthony_shots” to solicit explicit photos from minors.

The case took on a higher profile when investigators learned the “anthony_shots” account had interacted with Libby German, who was killed along with her friend Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.

While Kline has never been charged or named as a suspect in the Delphi killings, he has become inextricably linked to the case.

In his child exploitation case, Kline pleaded guilty to 13 Level 5 felonies, which carry a maximum of six-year prison sentences, and 12 Level 6 felonies, punishable by a maximum of 30 months in prison.