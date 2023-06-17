INDIANAPOLIS – Cities across the country are planning big celebrations this weekend to honor Juneteenth. That includes right here in Indianapolis.

Juneteenth is this coming Monday, but all of the big celebrations are getting underway at Military Park on Saturday.

For some background, Juneteenth is a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. June 19, 1865 was the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, ensuring all enslaved African Americans would finally be free. This came after the Civil War and 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Now, the historic day has become a federal holiday celebrated each year.

“The importance of this is to show unity,” James Webb, one of the co-founders of the Indy Juneteenth celebration, said. “One thing we’d like to do with Juneteenth is use it as a day of peace, celebration, and unity of all cultures because when the day happened back in 1865, it was intended to be a moment of freedom for all of mankind. All mankind deserves a moment to celebrate that God-given right of being a free individual, especially right here in the United States of America, so we want all people to come out. All races, creeds, sexual orientations, and everyone to come out and join us to be free.”

This is the 6th annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration, and there is a lot to look forward to this year. Saturday’s celebration kicks off with a parade in downtown Indianapolis starting at North and Pennsylvania streets at 10:00 a.m.

Following the parade, there will be a big festival featuring 200 vendors, food, games, live entertainment, and much more. The festival officially begins at 12:00 p.m. at Military Park.

The founders say they started this event in their backyard years ago, and now it has turned into something much bigger.

“It really is surreal when you look at starting a festival just a gathering with two food trucks and 100 people to where we now have over 150 vendors, 40 food trucks, and thousands of people,” Twjonia Webb, one of the co-founders of the Indy Juneteenth celebration, said. “It’s amazing, and it also shows the awareness is getting out there, and that’s our main purpose.”

To learn more about this year’s Juneteenth celebration, click here.