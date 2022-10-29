INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a juvenile, was “awake and breathing,” police said. There were initial indications the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted, according to IMPD.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police were unable to provide the juvenile’s age.