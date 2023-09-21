FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — Indiana State Police have been brought in to investigate the death of a police K-9 after the animal died in the back of a Fairmount officer’s patrol vehicle.

According to the Fairmount Police Department, K-9 Zeusz passed away on Sept. 10 in the back of Officer Kyle Vincent’s patrol vehicle.

Fairmount Marshal Richard Dollar said Vincent was placed on administrative leave following Zeusz’s death. But Vincent reportedly resigned from the police department two days later.

State police were contacted about the incident on Sept. 11 and began an investigation.

Vincent was hired by Fairmount on Dec. 13, 2022, according to Marshal Dollar. In July, Fairmount PD posted on Facebook congratulating Officer Vincent and his new partner K-9 Borat.

Fairmount PD Facebook post from July 21

Dollar said Vincent was paired with Zeusz in late July after Borat was returned due to performance issues.

According to Dollar, Vincent’s patrol vehicle was equipped with a temperature alarm.

Fairmount police did not release any additional information at this time about Zeusz’s death.

This is a developing story.