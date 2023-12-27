WHITELAND, Ind. – The Whiteland Police Department was given the worst surprise a week before Christmas when their K9, Officer Riggs, came down with an unknown illness.

K9 Riggs quickly underwent medical treatment at a nearby veterinarian’s office and was initially prescribed antibiotics. However, as the days went on, K9 Riggs got progressively worse. The grave sickness intensified to the point where Riggs needed to transfer to a vet in a different County after being given abnormal blood work results.

His handler, Sergeant Doss, still has no answers about the health scare. However, he is now able to care for Officer Riggs with at home treatments.

Caring for a K9 is extremely expensive, and the WPD is asking for any donations for their K9s. “Riggs is a valued member of our department, and we are thankful for all the support being given to K9 Riggs, his handler family, and to our department,” said WPD.

“We are a small community but feel big support from everyone.”

To learn more about the K9 program, please visit here.