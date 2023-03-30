MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Kegan Kline is expected to plead guilty Thursday to multiple charges connected to a child exploitation case.

Kline, 28, faces more than two dozen counts related to child pornography, child exploitation, identity deception and obstruction of justice. His attorneys requested a change of plea hearing earlier this month.

Thursday’s hearing was originally a pretrial conference until the defense made the request. The prosecution didn’t object to the motion.

Kline has been in jail since August 2020 pending his trial. While he is not considered a suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, he has been linked to the case after investigators said he’d used a fake social media profile to communicate with Libby German the night before the murders.

The profile, “anthony_shots,” communicated with more than a dozen underage girls to solicit photos, investigators said. Kline’s alleged use of the account led to the child exploitation investigation.

Police searched Kline’s home less than two weeks after the Delphi murders. In recent months, investigators also searched a portion of the Wabash River near Kline’s home, although they haven’t indicated what they were looking for or if they found anything.

Kline’s trial has been delayed multiple times. A judge dismissed five of the counts against him in November.