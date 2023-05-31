MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man who faces child pornography charges in relation to evidence found by investigators assigned to the 2017 Delphi murders will proceed with his guilty plea and go forth with sentencing as scheduled.

On Wednesday, newly appointed attorneys representing Kegan Kline filed a notice in Miami County court that their defendant will not withdraw his guilty plea and that he wishes to continue court proceedings.

The filing comes less than 10 days after attorneys William Berkshire and Eric Huneryager were appointed to represent Kline after he fired defense attorney Andrew Achey.

In a recent interview with Murder Sheet podcasters Aine Cain and Kevin Greenlee, Kline said he fired Achey after a scheduled sentencing hearing was derailed.

The Peru man claimed that he had not seen some of the evidence that was going to be used against him. Kline also said he was considering withdrawing his guilty pleas to 25 counts including child pornography and child solicitation.

In the notice filed Wednesday, Kline and his attorneys now say that they want to proceed with Kline’s sentencing hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 27.

