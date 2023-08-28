EDINBURGH, Ind. — King’s Hawaiian, a California-based company known for its sweet bread, wants to turn a swath of land near Edinburgh into a 532,000-square-foot food production facility.

Developer R&T Woodside LLC submitted a variance to the Bartholomew County Board of Zoning Appeals that seeks to build a large-scale food and beverage production campus on 88 acres of land located at 11900 North 200 West in German Township — just south of Edinburgh.

Called “Project Whiteboard,” the zoning variance request is set to go before the board on Monday night at a meeting held at Columbus City Hall at 7 p.m.

The Republic first reported that the sweet bread giant King’s Hawaiian is planned to be the first plant to open on the “Project Whiteboard” campus. Other food and beverage brands could join King’s Hawaiian at the production campus, or the sweet roll company could expand its footprint in future years, the Republic said.

According to the proposal, “Project Whiteboard” would consist of a 532,000-square-foot food and beverage production facility that includes a 368,000-square-foot manufacturing facility with an attached 78,000-square-foot cold storage building and a separate 86,000-square-foot beverage plant.

A representative for King’s Hawaiian told the Republic that the plant would be the company’s second largest in the U.S. upon completion.

At this time, King’s Hawaiian did not provide an estimated number of jobs that would be created by the proposed plant.