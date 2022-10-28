KOKOMO, Ind. — The father of an infant found with severe injuries was arrested for battery and neglect, Kokomo police announced.

Police were first notified by hospital staff at Howard Regional Hospital on October 11.

The hospital was preparing to fly a 1-month-old child with multiple skull fractures to Indianapolis, and staff suspected child abuse.

According to police, neither parents were able to provide a “reasonable explanation” for the child’s injuries. Those injuries were described as significant and “life threatening.”

Kokomo police and the Department of Child Services launched an investigation, and a warrant was issued for the infant’s father, Joshua Feldman.

Feldman turned himself in to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on October 27.

He has been charged with one count of battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14 years of age and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury.