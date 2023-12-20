KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was injured after a Tuesday afternoon accident in Howard County.

According to a news release from the Kokomo Police Department, officials responded to a “serious bodily injury accident involving a motor vehicle” in the 3400 block of North OO E/W in Howard County around 6:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that a 28-year-old Kokomo resident was driving a green Chrysler Town and County northbound when he reportedly drove off the east side of the road and struck a tree. This collision caused the vehicle to roll over and the man had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The release said the man was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said the man is in “critical condition.”

Officials said that the case is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the department by calling (765) 456-7017 or by downloading the Kokomo PD mobile application.