INDIANAPOLIS – A Kokomo man who pleaded guilty in a methamphetamine distribution case learned his sentence.

A U.S. district judge sentenced 33-year-old Demario Barker to 25 years in federal prison. Barker had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

The investigation into Barker began in 2019, according to federal prosecutors. On June 22, 2020, and July 31, 2020, Barker distributed meth from his Kokomo residence.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Kokomo police served a search warrant at his home on Nov. 30, 2020. They also searched a second address Barker used as part of his drug trafficking operation.

The searches turned up one pound of meth as well as seven guns.

Barker will be on five years of supervised release upon his release from prison, according to the Department of Justice.