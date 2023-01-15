KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses.

Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.

Residents can also share tips by texting TIPKPD. This can be done by inserting a space, writing the tip and sending it to 847411. The KPD Hotline can also be reached at 765-456-7017.

Kokomo Police have not released any further information at this time.