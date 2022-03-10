KOKOMO, Ind. — A man is in an Indianapolis hospital after an overnight shooting in Kokomo.

Kokomo police received a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive around 2:13 a.m. Thursday.

Police found Alex Bender, 25, with a gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was flown via helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

You can qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.