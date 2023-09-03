UPDATE (09/03/2023): Kokomo Police located Darci Nudi at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday. She is reportedly safe and unharmed.

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in its search for a missing 19-year-old.

A press release sent at 5:03 p.m. Sunday indicates that police responded to 417 W. Walnut St. on a report of a missing person. Cops later identified the missing person as Darci Nudi of Kokomo.

Nudi is described as a black female with long black hair that stands at 5-foot-5 and weighs about 170 pounds. Police also reported that Nudi has a glass eye and was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, gray leggings and black shoes.

Officials have indicated that Nudi is intellectually disabled and receives treatment for her condition. Nudi has been missing for several hours, and her caregivers are still searching for her.

Those with information on Nudi’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact KPD Officer Logan McCauley at (765) 456-7600. McCauley’s extension is 8441.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-262-TIPS or the Tip411 app. KPD also accepts tips via text, which can be submitted by texting TIPKPD to 847411.

Anonymous tipsters may qualify for a cash reward. Police are also accepting tips via the KPD hotline — (765) 456-7017.