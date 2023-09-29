KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store early Friday morning.

According to a press release, officers were called to a Village Pantry located at 301 W Markland Ave at 1:10 a.m. At the scene, investigators spoke to a clerk who claimed a male with a face covering on entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect then obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store heading northwest, per Kokomo Police. KPD has assigned Detective Austin Baily to the case.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Bailey at (765) 456-7280 or abailey@cityofkokomo.org. Anonymous tips can also be delivered to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.