KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating criminal gang activity that it believes led to a shooting at Studebaker Park on Aug. 12.

In a press release sent Friday, police reported that they began looking into a gang because two women were struck by gunfire during the Studebaker Park incident. As their investigation started gaining steam, KPD identified several individuals connected to the gang and its activities.

On Sept. 6, a Howard County Superior Court issued arrest warrants for 21-year-old Rayshone Jones, 20-year-old Quatavious Williams, 18-year-old Kayden Wright and 19-year-old De’Mon Davis.

De’Mon Davis Quatavious Williams Kayden Wright Rayshone Jones

With assistance from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force, Kokomo police executed search warrants in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street, the 2500 block of North Webster Street, the 500 block of North Apperson Way and the 1800 block of East Sycamore Street on Sept. 14.

Police reported that Jones and Wright were taken into custody without incident. Williams was also served his arrest warrant at the Howard County Jail.

Jones was charged with possession of a machine gun without a license and possession of a firearm as a felon. Both crimes are Level 5 Felonies.

Each of the individuals are also facing charges for their reported involvement in organized criminal activity. Participation in organized criminal activity is a Level 5 Felony in Indiana. The maximum penalty for a Level 5 Felony in Indiana is six years in prison and fines of $10,000.

Kokomo police are still actively searching for Davis because they did not find him while they executed their search warrants. Those with information on the incident or Davis’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Grammer at (765) 456-7411 or agrammer@cityofkokomo.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 1 (800) 262-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.