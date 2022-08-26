KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m.

Police say several adults were already performing CPR on the child when they arrived at the home. Officers and fire personnel also performed CPR.

The infant was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as 5-month-old Bentley Gray.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office will be scheduling an autopsy with a forensic pathologist.

The infant’s death is under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to this case you can contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 456-7399 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.