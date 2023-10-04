KOKOMO, Ind. — Officials with the Kokomo Police Department are currently searching for a 30-year-old missing man last seen in west Kokomo on Sunday.

According to a news release from the department, officials are looking for 30-year-old Steven Jones. Officials said that Jones was last seen in the 1700 block of West Walnut on Sunday. At the time Jones was reported missing, he did not have a vehicle.

The department provided the following picture of Jones.

The department is asking that anyone who has information on Jones’ whereabouts, or anyone who may have given him a ride, to contact the department at (765) 457-1105. Residents are also able to submit anonymous tips by texting 847411 and beginning the message with the keyword TIPKPD.