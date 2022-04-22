KOKOMO, Ind. — An Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation led by Kokomo police netted the arrest of a 29-year-old Kokomo woman.

The investigation, which was in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI, began in November of 2021.

Investigators obtained a search warrant nearly six months later for a home on N. Apperson Way.

Police say they found evidence of child pornography on digital devices that were recovered from the residence.

Based on that evidence, police arrested Catagan Monroe Johnson, 29. She was charged with possession of child pornography.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or by email at abailey@cityofkokomo.org.

If the public has any information regarding child pornography or child exploitation, Kokomo Police Department ask you to report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.