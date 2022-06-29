KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night.

Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931.

They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a Kokomo man in a 2005 Buick Le Sabre was heading north on S.R. 931.

The woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital via helicopter.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105.