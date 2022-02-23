INDIANAPOLIS – Krispy Kreme will celebrate the grand opening of its new central Indiana location on March 1–and some lucky customers will get free doughnuts.

The store, located at 5940 E. 82nd St. across from the Castleton Square Mall, will serve up fresh doughnuts, including its legendary Original Glazed variety, along with limited time offerings such as the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day collection.

During its grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will randomly award 10 dozen lucky guests a “celebration ticket” awarding them a dozen doughnuts every month for a year.

The shop will employ more than 70 new team members and managers. It will be open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.