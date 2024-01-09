Kroger is teaming up with Pacers Sports & Entertainment for a diaper drive.
The collaboration supporting the Indiana Diaper Bank is meant to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of community service. The drive runs through Friday, Jan. 12.
The bank distributed more than 1.7 million diapers throughout Indiana last year and hopes to distribute even more in 2024. The Indiana Diaper Bank said the poorest fifth of Americans who buy diapers spending nearly 14% of their post-tax income on them.
“Diapers tangibly impact families in accessing long-term poverty intervention to increase their quality of life,” said Ashley Burns, CEO of the Diaper Bank. “We can eliminate diaper need and change the trajectory for these families. It is important to help them provide the basic needs for their children. Together with YOU, the Pacers, and Kroger we can change more diapers, and change lives.”
Those wanting to help will find drop-off bins at participating Kroger stores. Customers will also find a QR code on the bins they can use to make a monetary donation to the Indiana Diaper Bank.
“As a grandma, it is easy to understand how the expense of diapers can challenge families who live at or near the poverty line,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “Kroger is honored to work with the Pacers and our generous customers to assist families at such a crucial time in every baby’s development.”
Multiple Indianapolis-area Kroger locations are participating:
- 524 E 16th Street, Indianapolis
- 2630 W Michigan Street, Indianapolis
- 5173 W Washington Street, Indianapolis
- 2629 E 65th Street, Indianapolis
- 7101 E 10th Street, Indianapolis
- 3361 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis
- 680 Twin Aire Drive, Indianapolis
- 10679 N Michigan Road, Zionsville
- 5 Boone Village, Zionsville
- 227 W Michigan, Indianapolis
- 5718 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis
- 5810 E 71st Steet, Indianapolis
- 4445 E 10th Street, Indianapolis
- 11101 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
- 11700 Olio Road, Fishers
- 8745 S Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis
- 9799 E 116th Street, Fishers
- 8150 Rockville Road, Indianapolis
- 2550 Lake Circle Drive, Indianapolis
- 4202 S East Street, Indianapolis
- 7272 Fishers Crossing, Fishers
- 10450 E Washington Street, Indianapolis
- 172 W Logan Street, Noblesville
- 1217 S Rangeline Road, Carmel
- 5025 W 71st Street, Indianapolis
- 9835 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
- 150 W 161st Street, Westfield
- 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing, Noblesville
- 17447 Carey Road, Westfield
- 108 North S.R. 267, Avon
- 8130 E Southport Road, Indianapolis
- 5911 S Madison Avenue, Indianapolis
- 1330 W Southport Road, Indianapolis
- 5350 E Thompson Road, Indianapolis
- 1365 E 86th Street, Indianapolis
The Indiana Pacers will offer information about the drive on their website and social media, as well as during their Wednesday game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“Parents should not have to choose between food or diapers,” said Tracy Elis-Ward, senior vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with Kroger to address this need for families in our community and support the Indiana Diaper Bank.”
You can make a monetary donation to the drive at this website. A $25 donation can buy 100 diapers, according to the campaign.