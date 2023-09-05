LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette faces several felony child pornography and exploitation charges after a months-long police investigation into illegal sex materials.

The Lafayette Police Department announced Tuesday night that around 8:05 a.m. detectives arrested 25-year-old Cade Rehwinkel during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Brothers Drive.

Rehwinkel, LPD said, now faces level 4 and level 5 child pornography possession charges in addition to a level 4 felony child exploitation charge.

Cade Rehwinkel

The charges against Rehwinkel, police said, are the result of a months-long investigation into child sexual assault material. LPD said detectives first became aware of Rehwinkel after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

No further information about the charges Rehwinkel faces or the CSAM investigation was provided by LPD.