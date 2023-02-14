UPDATE: Around 10:45 p.m., LPD said that Elisandra had been located.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help looking for a missing 10-year-old.

Elisandra Munoz is described as a 10-year-old female that is 5’7″ and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light pink zip-up fleece jacket, blue jeans and black Nike shoes, LPD said.

LPD said that Munoz was last seen around an hour ago in the north end of Lafayette. Her last known location was the area of N. 27th and Vinton street.

Anyone with knowledge of Munoz’s location is being asked to call 911 immediately.