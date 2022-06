LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl with down syndrome.

Police did not give her name but describe her as a Hispanic female with short, dark hair wearing a white shirt, black capri pants and gray flip flops.

She was last seen in the area of Teal Road and 18th Street or Teal Road and Sequoya Drive.

Anyone who finds her should call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200.