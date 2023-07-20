LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two missing juveniles, one believed to be endangered due to her age.

Kymora Burgess pictured (Lafayette Police Department)

Police say 12-year-old Kymora Burgess was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Beck Lane and Elston Road. She is described to have long dreads with shades of pink and purple.

Burgess was last seen wearing yellow pants, yellow shirt and black shoes. She was carrying a black sweatshirt and a pink or orange purse.

Burgess also has glasses that she might’ve been wearing. The picture provided shows the last outfit she was wearing before going missing.

Nivea Burnett pictured (Lafayette Police Department)

The second missing girl is 14-year-old Nivea Burnett who was believed to be with Burgess. Burnett was last seen with her around 8 p.m. Wednesday night near Beck Lane and Elston Road.

Burnett was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pink-colored Crocs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either missing girl, contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.