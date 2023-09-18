INDIANAPOLIS — A weekend construction project is coming to I-65 near W 82nd Street and Lafayette Road.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday that traffic on I-65 will be reduced to one lane in each direction (northbound and southbound) starting on Friday at 7 p.m. The restriction will impact I-65’s bridge over 82nd Street.

The lane reduction will allow construction crews to complete a thin deck overlay on I-65. The project is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, weather permitting.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to slow down, use caution and avoid distractions when traveling near the project’s construction zone. Drivers in central Indiana can monitor road closures and conditions at 511in.org.