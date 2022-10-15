INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters.

Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was closed for several hours due to the fire.

At this time, fire officials cannot say what caused the massive blaze to break out within the clubhouse.

Fire officials said the clubhouse had been closed prior to the fire breaking out.