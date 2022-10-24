ANDERSON, Ind. — A man affectionately known across central Indiana as the Can Man has died from injuries sustained in a car collision.

After nearly three weeks in the hospital, Anderson, Indiana man Larry Van Ness, otherwise known as the can man, has died. Van Ness was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a roadway on Oct. 2. He was 75.

The Can Man was known throughout Anderson and the Hoosier state for his generosity. He collected over 25 million soda tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, raising over $12,000.

Van Ness’ caretaker released a statement on Facebook Monday saying he hopes we “remember him as the happy and loving man that he became and celebrate the life he led.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The investigation into Van Ness’ death is ongoing.